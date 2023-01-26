Aggie softball picked to finish 12th in the SEC in the annual preseason coaches poll

Florida has been predicted to be the top program for the 2023 SEC softball season following a vote by the league's 13 head coaches in the annual preseason poll.

The Gators received five first-place votes and 134 points to lead the preseason poll. Tennessee garnered three first-place votes and 126 points to finish in second place. Arkansas, the defending SEC Champion, earned five first-place votes and 122 points to take third place. Alabama tallied 118 points to place fourth, and LSU rounded out the top five with 87 points.

Points were compiled on a descending basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.