Aggie Softball Preview: vs. (23) South Carolina

The Aggies are 1-2 in SEC play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball welcomes No. 23 South Carolina to the friendly confines of Davis Diamond for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Friday’s contest is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s games set for a 3 p.m. and 12 p.m. first pitch. All three games can be streamed on SEC Network+ and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search "12th Man Mobile" inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland following a 1-2 trip to Baton Rouge, La., as the Maroon & White took game one in the series against No. 12 LSU, 2-1. Makinzy Herzog tossed the complete seven innings, giving up just two hits and fanned six. Morgan Smith blasted her first home run of the season as the junior went 2-for-3, while Ashlynn Walls collected the insurance run.

The Maroon & White enter the series with a 20-5 (1-2 SEC) ledger and are led offensively by Haley Lee and Bre Warren. Lee tops the squad in multiple offensive categories, including batting average (.446), runs (20), hits (29) and home runs (10). Warren has amassed a .381 batting average, with two triples and 12 RBI.

The pitching staff has recorded 11 shutouts on the year. Herzog and Kelsey Broadus are tied for third in the SEC with two saves, along with Herzog ranking second in ERA. Kayla Poynter is currently 5-1 while Grace Uribe sits on a 4-1 mark.

The Aggies keep hold of their lead in the SEC in shutouts, doubles and doubles per game, while ranking second in the nation in shutouts and sixth in doubles. Seven Aggies are in double figures in RBI, with Herzog and Lee each garnering 21. Lee has delivered nine multiple hit games, while Herzog has posted eight.

South Carolina comes into the series with 17-7 (0-3 SEC) record and are led in the batter’s box by Mackenzie Boesel and Kenzi Maguire. Boesel tops the team with a .448 average and nine doubles, while knocking in 22 runs. Maguire boosts a .415 average with two home runs and 24 RBI. In the circle, Leah Oh holds a 5-0 ledger with a 1.84 ERA.