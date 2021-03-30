Aggie Softball Preview: vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

The Aggies are coming off a weekend sweep of South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball welcomes Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The twin bill can be streamed on SEC Network + and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search "12th Man Mobile" inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

The Aggies are coming off a series sweep against No. 23 South Carolina, in which the Maroon & White outscored the Gamecocks 18-6. Texas A&M belted four home runs on the weekend, highlighted by Kelly Martinez’s grand slam in game two. Rookie Bre Warren collected both RBI in Sunday’s finale, sending her first collegiate homer over the right field wall.

The pitching staff did not allow more than four hits in any of the contests. Makinzy Herzog tossed her eighth complete game Sunday to cement her 9-1 overall record.

This marks the first SEC series sweep at Davis Diamond since the facility opened back in 2018 against Auburn.

Texas A&M boasts a 23-5 (4-2 SEC) mark and are led offensively by Haley Lee and Warren. Lee has knocked in 24 RBI and blasted 11 home runs to amass a .437 batting average, while Warren maintains a .429 average and 14 RBI.

Herzog paces the staff with nine wins while Kayla Poynter has recorded six. Grace Uribe booked five and Kelsey Broadus has added three. Herzog ranks second in the conference with her 0.73 ERA and 12th in the nation.