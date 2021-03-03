Aggie softball set to face Sam Houston on Wednesday

The Maroon & White (6-2) arrive on a four-game win streak after recording a series sweep against Tulsa.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball hits the road for the first time in the 2021 season to face Sam Houston in a midweek matchup slated for Wednesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The Maroon & White (6-2) arrive on a four-game win streak after recording a series sweep against Tulsa. The Aggies outscored the Golden Hurricane 21-11, while the pitching staff added their fourth shutout of the year and are currently leading the SEC with a 0.64 ERA.

Offensively Texas A&M is led by Shaylee Ackerman, who paces the team with a .476 batting average and is sitting on a seven-game hit streak. Haley Lee tops the team with five home runs and 11 RBI, followed by Makinzy Herzog, who has two home runs and eight RBI.

Lee is headlining the conference in home runs per game, while ranking eighth nationally. Ackerman is standing seventh in the SEC for her batting average.

In the circle, Herzog leads the pitching staff with three wins and one save. Freshman Grace Uribe has added two wins, while Kayla Poynter has tallied one. Kelsey Broadus paces the staff with two saves.

Sam Houston is 2-4 coming off their appearance at the Lone Star State Invitational. The Bearkats squared off against No. 8 Texas, Ole Miss and Texas State. The team is led offensively by Ellie Grill and Emily Telg, who post .375 and .353 batting averages, respectively. Telg has delivered both of the team’s home runs on the season. Mika Vento paces the pitching staff with five appearances and one win garnering a 3.96 ERA.

The Aggies hold a 100-14 margin against the Bearkats as the two teams met for the first time in program history in 1980. Texas A&M is looking for revenge after splitting the doubleheader in 2020, taking game one 4-3 and falling 3-6 in the nightcap.