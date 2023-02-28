Aggie softball set to host Houston on Wednesday

The top 25 appearance in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball poll is the first since February 19, 2019.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 25 Texas A&M softball team is set to host Houston on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The midweek matchup is Texas A&M’s lone home game over the four-week span from February 16 to March 17.

The Aggies are No. 22 in the latest D1 Softball and Softball America national polls, and No. 25 in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball rankings, while receiving votes in the USA Today/NFCA poll. The top 25 appearance in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball poll is the first since February 19, 2019. Statistically, the Aggies are ranked in the top 25 in the nation in numerous categories, including No. 5 in walks (67), No. 13 in on-base percentage (.442), No. 18 slugging percentage (.558), No. 18 ERA (1.54) and No. 23 batting average (.328).

SMOKIN’ CANNON

Trinity Cannon ranks No. 14 in the nation with a .596 on-base percentage. The junior has registered 17 hits, 11 walks, while only striking out twice in 37 at-bats. Cannon opened the season reaching base safely in 12 straight games. The Forney, Texas native has produced 12 hits in 20 at-bats with runners on base, including a .533 average with runners in scoring position.

AGGIES IN FEBRUARY

The Aggies posted an 11-4 record in the opening month of the season, including a perfect 6-0 at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M set a school record in runs scored in the 25-0 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Feb. 12. Cannon was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 13 after posting an impressive .810 on-base percentage, eight hits, eight walks and 11 runs in six games. The junior accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run, while driving in six runs in the opening weekend. A&M did not shy from competition in the opening month. The Maroon & White went 2-3 against top 25 ranked teams with wins against No. 10 Arizona and No. 20 UCF, and losses against No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State.

HOW TO FOLLOW