Aggie softball set to host Tulsa in three-game series

The Maroon & White enter the weekend holding a 3-2 record after their performance in the Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to the friendly confines of Davis Diamond for a three-game series beginning Friday, Feb. 26.

Friday’s game is slated to begin at 5 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s contests scheduled for a 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. first pitch, respectively.

The Maroon & White enter the weekend holding a 3-2 record after their performance in the Texas A&M Invitational. Haley Lee led the team in the batter’s box with her four home runs and eight RBI. Shaylee Ackerman belted her first career home run along with Makinzy Herzog tallying two of her own.

In the circle, four Aggie pitchers saw action. Kayla Poynter threw for six shutout innings, recording seven strikeouts and picking up a win. Grace Uribe tossed 10.1 innings, handing out 13 strikeouts on four hits. Herzog compiled 14 innings of action and 16 strikeouts, while Kelsey Broadus made her debut and picked up a save. The staff combined for three shutout victories on the weekend.