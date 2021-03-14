Aggie softball sweeps Saturday games against Louisiana Tech and Montana

Texas A&M softball continued its play in the Davis Diamond Classic securing wins over Louisiana Tech, 7-2 and Montana 6-0 on Saturday at Davis Diamond.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball continued its play in the Davis Diamond Classic securing wins over Louisiana Tech, 7-2 and Montana 6-0 on Saturday at Davis Diamond. This marks the Aggies 10th shutout of the season.

Texas A&M improves to 17-3, while Montana and Louisiana Tech drop to 5-13 and 5-11, respectively.

In game one, the Maroon & White began the first inning with a trio of hits, highlighted by a Bre Warren RBI single, to get the Aggies off to an early 1-0 lead.

Louisiana Tech responded in the second inning with a two-run home run courtesy of Tanjala Smith.

In the third, the Aggies evened it up at two, scoring a run off a laced double by Warren.

With two runners in scoring position, Trinity Cannon caught a screaming shot down the third base line to hold the runners in the top of the fifth.

The Aggie bats started to roll in the fifth and sixth inning, recording a combined six hits and five runs to reach a commanding 7-2 lead.

In the circle, Kelsey Broadus secured the win, moving to 3-1 on the season. The lefty allowed only two runs and one hit in her 5.0 innings of work. Makinzy Herzog tossed 2.0 innings to record the save.

In game two against Montana, Herzog led the game off with a double down the left field line and swapped places with Warren after finding the open green, which grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

The Aggies compiled three runs through the second and third innings, highlighted off of a Rylen Wiggins double laced to right field.

In the sixth, Kelly Martinez belted a two-run homer to left centerfield. The senior was a single away from hitting the cycle on the night.

Kayla Poynter got the start in the circle for the Aggies and tossed the complete seven. The right-hander scattered five hits, while handing out two strikeouts.

The offense recorded seven doubles against the Grizzlies. The last time the Aggies have done this was against Oklahoma State on April 12, 2006.

Nine of the 10 Texas A&M base hits against Montana were for extras.

Herzog went 4-for-4 with one run, two RBI, and two doubles in the first game of the day. The junior added another double in game two, finishing the day with three.

KEY INNINGS

vs. La Tech

B1 | Makinzy Herzog began the inning with a leadoff double to left center and advanced to third off a wild pitch. Bre Warren singled to right field to score Herzog. Texas A&M 1, La Tech 0

T2 | Kylie Neel reached first on a fielding error, and moved over to second off a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Tanjala Smith hit a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left field. La Tech 2, Texas A&M 1

B3 | Rylen Wiggins singled to the shortstop. Makinzy Herzog singled through the right side to advance Wiggins, who stole third on the following at-bat. Bre Warren doubled to right field to plate Wiggins. Texas A&M 2, La Tech 2

B5 | Mariana Torres singled up the middle. Makinzy Herzog hit an RBI double to left field, plating Torres.

Texas A&M 3, La Tech 2

B6 | Haley Lee doubled to left center. Taudrea Sinnie replaced Lee to pinch run, and stole third. Trinity Cannon walked. Madi Jatzlau came in to pinch run for Cannon at second. Kelbi Fortenberry plated Sinnie off a groundout to second base. Back-to-back RBI singles by Morgan Smith and Mariana Torres followed, bringing Jatzlau and Smith home, respectively. Jourdyn Campbell pinch hit for Rylen Wiggins and walked. Makinzy Herzog singled up the middle to bring in the fourth A&M run of the inning.

Texas A&M 7, La Tech 2

vs. Montana

B1 | Makinzy Herzog and Bre Warren opened the frame with back-to-back doubles, Herzog scored. Texas A&M 1, Montana 0

B2 | Morgan Smith doubled before Mariana Torres grounded out. Kelly Martinez tripled to right field, scoring Morgan Smith. Martinez scored after Rylen Wiggins roped a double down the right field line. Texas A&M 3, Montana 0

B3 | Haley Lee singled before Shaylee Ackerman produced a double down the left field line, advancing Lee to third. Trinity Cannon’s sacrifice fly advanced Ackerman and plated Lee. Texas A&M 4, Montana 0

B6 | Torres walked and Kelly Martinez homered to left center. Texas A&M 6, Montana 0

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Louisiana Tech

Makinzy Herzog|4- for-4, 2 RBI

Bre Warren| 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Mariana Torres| 2-for-3, RBI

vs. Montana

Kelly Martinez|3-for-3, HR, 3 RBI

Rylen Wiggins|1-for-2, RBI

Bre Warren| 1-for-4, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Louisiana Tech

Kelsey Broadus (3-1) – 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 5 BB

Makinzy Herzog (Save) – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB

vs. Montana