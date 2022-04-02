Aggie softball takes down Abilene Christian 9-1

The Aggies tacked two on in the second, extending their lead to six through a series of hits by Haley Lee, Trinity Cannon and Morgan Smith.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (21-12) drew nine walks en route to a 9-1 run-rule victory over Abilene Christian (17-17) on Saturday.

Prior to the game, the program welcomed back over 50 alumni to Davis Diamond and celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 AIAW National Championship.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Abilene Christian – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

Cayden Baker: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Haley Lee: 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB

Morgan Smith: 2-for-3, R

Katie Dack: R, RBI, 3 BB (career high)

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Abilene Christian – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

Makinzy Herzog: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Kayla Poynter: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Abilene Christian – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

A&M captalized on four free bases and an error made by the Wildcats to scratch four runs across in the opening frame.

The Aggies tacked two on in the second, extending their lead to six through a series of hits by Haley Lee, Trinity Cannon and Morgan Smith.

ACU took advantage of a wild pitch to get on the board in the top of the third.

The Maroon & White plated another in the bottom of the third through a combination of another defensive error by ACU and a single by Lee, extending the Aggies’ advantage.

A&M added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth to give themselves an eight-run cushion over the Wildcats and ensuring the 9-1 run-rule victory.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Head coach Jo Evans

On winning the series…

“At the end of the day, it’s about taking care of business. I thought our kids came out and did a really nice job at scoring back-to-back-to-back innings. I think there was one inning that we didn’t score in today. For us to be going up there and getting multiple runs in those innings just really takes the wind out of our opponent’s sail.”

On taking advantage of ACU’s mistakes…

“What I thought we did really well was our approach at the plate with a zone. I don’t think we chased any bad pitches, we took our walks. I’m pleased with nine walks on the day against a really good pitcher. I think when our opponent makes a mistake or an error, we’re good at taking advantage of it and scoring in those situations. Yesterday was all about smashing the ball and home runs, while today was about situational hitting and making the most of our opportunities.”

Senior utility player Makinzy Herzog

On relying on her offense…

“We had a tight zone back there but I just kept taking my deep breaths and trusted my preparation that I have been going through the past couple of weeks. I threw my pitches the best I could and I knew my offense was going to come through too so that helped relax me a little bit. It gives me a lot of comfort knowing that they’re going to score runs so I can really just relax out there and work on my stuff.”

UP NEXT