Aggie softball takes down Houston 9-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ending on Grace Uribe’s walk-off home run, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies run-ruled the Houston Cougars, 9-1, in six innings at Davis Diamond on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M (12-4) got off to a hot start in the first inning scoring four runs after drawing four walks and stealing five bases, followed by Morgan Smith’s three-run home run to left center. Three stolen bases were from lead-off hitter Koko Wooley, who managed to steal all the way to home for the Aggies’ first run.

With two on in the bottom of the third inning, Wooley lined a triple to right center and then scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 7-0

Uribe entered the game as a pinch hitter and smashed her first home run of the season over the left field wall to end the night, marking the first walk-off home run since Tori Vidales did so on Feb. 17, 2018 against Iowa.

Emiley Kennedy went five innings on the mound, giving up one run, three hits, three strikeouts and a walk. Emily Leavitt closed out the game in one inning of work striking one and walking one.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Waco for the “Ode to Joy” Invitational beginning Saturday at noon against Sam Houston, followed by No. 19 Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Texas A&M will face the two teams again on Sunday at 10 a.m. against Sam Houston and No. 19 Baylor at 3 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Koko Wooley – 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB

Morgan Smith – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

Emiley Kennedy (W, 4-1) – 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Koko Wooley walked before stealing second and third. Star Ferguson walked. Ferguson stole second, while Wooley stole home. Ferguson advanced to third on a wild pitch. Trinity Cannon walked and stole second, while Ferguson was thrown out at home. Riley Valentine walked. Morgan Smith blasted a home run scoring Cannon and Valentine. UH 0, TAMU 4

B3 | Smith walked and stole second before advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Amari Harper was then hit by the pitch to have runners on the corners for the Aggies. Koko Wooley came up big with a two-RBI triple to clear the bases. She would go on to score on a wild pitch. UH 0, TAMU 7

T5 | Amanda Carden started the inning with a single through the left side. The next batter, Baylea Myers, was hit by a pitch to put runners on second and third. Carden would go on to score on a pinch hit double from Katy Repa. UH 1, TAMU 7

B5 | Paige Lott worked a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. This allowed pinch hitter Aiyana Coleman to bring her home with a single through the left side. UH 1, TAMU 8

B6 | Grace Uribe hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run over the left field wall to end the game in six innings, run-ruling the Cougars. UH 1, TAMU 9

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Full postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

Head Coach Trisha Ford

on the night overall…