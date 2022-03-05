Aggie softball takes down Utah, but falls to #5 UCLA

The Texas A&M softball team (14-4) was unable to overcome No. 5 UCLA (17-3) Saturday night, falling 14-2 in five innings.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (14-4) was unable to overcome No. 5 UCLA (17-3) Saturday night, falling 14-2 in five innings.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 5 UCLA – L, 2-14 (5 inn.)

Haley Lee: 2-for-3, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

Shaylee Ackerman: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Grace Uribe: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

UCLA capitalized on a walk and an error to jump on the board in the opening frame, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins tacked on five runs in the second with a two-out double and homer to jump out to a 7-0 advantage.

Trinity Cannon reached base in her team-best 14th-straight game with a single in the bottom of the second, but the Bruins escaped the A&M bases-loaded jam.

A ball got away from the Bruins’ catcher as Morgan Smith charged home to help the Aggies get on the board in the third.

A pair of lead-off homers in the third and fourth by the Bruins broke open scoring in both innings, helping UCLA charge ahead, 14-1.

An RBI single up the middle by Haley Lee brought Mariana Torres home in the fifth, but the Bruins took the game, 14-2.

The Texas A&M softball team (14-3) used five home runs from four different players to power past Utah (13-6), 11-3, on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Rylen Wiggins hit a pair of home runs, marking her first career multi-home run game, while A&M’s five homers were the most in a game since they lifted five over the wall against Sam Houston last season. Additionally, the Aggies’ 11 runs matched a season-high allowed by the Utes.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Utah – W, 11-3

Haley Lee: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, BB

Rylen Wiggins: 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR

Trinity Cannon: 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR

Mayce Allen: 1-for-3, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

Emiley Kennedy: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

The wind lifted Rylen Wiggins’ fourth home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Aggies the 1-0 lead in the second.

After a hard-hit double in the opening frame, Haley Lee went opposite field in the third to extend A&M’s advantage.

Starting hurler Emiley Kennedy and the Aggies’ defense retired eight of the nine batters to start the game.

A two-out RBI double in the fourth put the Utes on the board, before Utah leveled the score at two-all with a solo shot in the fifth.

Three-straight hits to start the sixth broke open scoring the Aggies in the sixth, jumping out to a 7-2 advantage behind bombs from Wiggins and Mayce Allen.

Utah earned a run back in the bottom of the sixth a two-out RBI double, but a fly out to Shaylee Ackerman in left field ended the frame.

A lead-off triple in the seven by Koko Wooley opened a big seven inning for A&M, as a three-run homer by Trinity Cannon gave Aggies an 11-3 cushion and the win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the game…

“We really needed that. Emily Kennedy came out and threw a great game and I’m really proud of how she’s handling herself and staying poised. She went out there and gave us outs all game long. Offensively, we needed that because we’ve been in a bit of a dry spell. For us to pick up where we left off last night is good to see. Defensively, we were really good today.”

On the team’s production at the plate…

“Hitting is contagious, and so is scoring runs. You have the expression ‘pass the bat back’ and that’s what happened all day long. We had nearly everyone in our lineup get a hit. We had quality at-bats today and I’m proud of our kids.”

UP NEXT