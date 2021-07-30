Aggie standout DeMarvin Leal named to Walter Camp Award watch list

The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named to the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, announced Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

There are 25 offensive players (13 quarterbacks, eight running backs and four receivers/tight ends) on the preseason watch list along with 10 from the defensive side of the ball. In all, 29 schools and 11 conferences (including independents) are represented.