Aggie standout Dylan Rock named third team All-American by ABCA

It marked the second All-America selection for Rock, who earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team earlier in the week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M graduate Dylan Rock was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America Third Team as an outfielder, the ABCA announced.

It marked the second All-America selection for Rock, who earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Third Team earlier in the week. The UTSA transfer was also tabbed All-SEC Second Team.

The Aggie has started 56 games this season batting a .325 (69-for-212) with 65 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, 62 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, slugging percentage (.651) and on-base percentage (.432).

In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13).