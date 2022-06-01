Aggie standout Haley Lee named NFCA second team All-American

The senior led the team in nearly every offensive category during the 2022 season, including batting average (.405), runs (54), doubles (15), home runs (15) and RBI.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball’s Haley Lee was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Kingwood, Texas, native earned the honor at first base, becoming the 10th repeat All-American in program history after being recognized as a Third Team All-American as a catcher last season.

The senior led the team in nearly every offensive category during the 2022 season, including batting average (.405), runs (54), doubles (15), home runs (15) and RBI (45). Lee drew a team-leading 50 walks, which ranked as the third-most in a single season at A&M. During Southeastern Conference play, Lee notched eight doubles and eight home runs while taking 59 total bases to rank among the best of any Aggie in program history since joining the SEC.