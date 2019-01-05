COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie senior Ilolo Izu earned SEC Runner of the Week honors for his collegiate-leading victory of 49.68 seconds in the 400m hurdles at Texas A&M’s Alumni Muster this past weekend. Izu shared the conference honor with Florida’s Grant Holloway.

The time by Izu set a career best and moved him to equal No. 7 on the Aggie all-time list. The previous career best for Izu was 50.00 set in 2018. The 49.68 effort, which ranks 15th on the 2019 world list and is second among Americans, enabled Izu to defeat a field that included teammate Infinite Tucker, who ran 50.00 as runner-up. Tucker was the previous SEC leader this season with a 49.78.

Texas A&M will host its final home meet of the season on Friday, May 3, with the Texas A&M Invitational II. Next week the Aggies will be in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the SEC Championships from May 9-11.

SEC Track & Field Weekly Honors – April 30, 2019

Men

Runner of the Week: Grant Holloway, Florida and Ilolo Izu, Texas A&M

Field Athlete of the Week: Mondo Duplantis, LSU

Freshman of the Week: Tyriq Horsford, Mississippi State

Women

Runner of the Week: Janeek Brown, Arkansas

Field Athlete of the Week: Portious Warren, Alabama and Allyah Whisby, Georgia

Freshman of the Week: Sha’Carri Richardson, LSU