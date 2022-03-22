Aggie standout Makinzy Herzog named SEC pitcher of the week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a stellar performance in the circle against No. 5 Florida on Saturday, Texas A&M softball’s Makinzy Herzog has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Herzog tossed a career-high 15 strikeouts in Saturday’s 5-0 shutout of the Gators, holding one of the country’s best offenses to their lowest batting average (.125) of the season. The right-handed hurler didn’t give up an extra-base hit, while walking just one in the complete-game effort. Florida’s 15 strikeouts were the most by the Gators since striking out 17 times at Auburn on April 27, 2019.