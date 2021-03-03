Aggie standout N'dea Jones earns All-SEC first team honors

Along with Jones, Wilson was named to the All-SEC Second Team, Pitts earned 6th Woman of the Year honors and Johnson became the Scholar-Athlete of the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Texas A&M women’s basketball players earned All-Southeastern Conference honors, highlighted by All-SEC First Team selection N’dea Jones, the league announced Tuesday.

Along with Jones, Aaliyah Wilson was named to the All-SEC Second Team, Destiny Pitts earned 6th Woman of the Year honors and Ciera Johnson became the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The Aggies have the most All-SEC selections in the league this season.

Jones garnered the second All-SEC First Team honor of her career. She is averaging 12.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season and is one of only four SEC players averaging a double-double. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles (40) and rebounds (1,010). Jones scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against No. 5 South Carolina to help secure A&M’s first ever regular season SEC Championship this past Sunday, resulting in her second SEC Player of the Week honor of the year.

For Wilson, this is the first All-SEC selection of her career. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native is leading the team in points per game (13.2), blocks (19) and steals (43), while boasting the second-most assists (58). She was selected as the SEC Player of the Week after dropping a career-high 27 points against Arkansas (1/10) this season. The graduate has a team-high 18 double-digit scoring performances this year.

Pitts became the first 6th Woman of the Year honoree for A&M since Chelsea Jennings took home the award in 2016. The senior is an assassin off the bench, shooting a ridiculous 47.9% from down town. Her three-point field-goal percentage leads the SEC and is fifth in the country. The Detroit native has five all-conference selections under her belt, dating back to her time at Minnesota.

Johnson is the first Scholar-Athlete of the Year in program history. The team captain has earned her bachelor’s degree and will be receiving her master’s in human resource development at the end of this semester. The Dallas native is a SAAC representative, Traditions Night Counselor, SEC Leadership Council Member and a founding member and vice president of the B.L.U.E.print at A&M.