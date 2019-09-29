After kicking off conference play with a win over Alabama, Texas A&M volleyball heads to Knoxville for the first SEC road test of the 2019 season. The Aggies (9-2) take on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (6-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena, with the live nationwide broadcast set to begin on SEC Network at 2 p.m. (CT) Sunday.

Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Alabama helped the Aggies improve to 6-2 in SEC opening matches, and 2-0 in conference openers under the leadership of Head Coach Bird Kuhn. Texas A&M improved to 5-0 on the season in matches held at Reed Arena, where the Aggies have not lost since November 9th of last year.

Hollann Hans starred yet again for the Aggies in the win over Alabama, logging 24 kills (leading all players) and seven digs. Her mark of 24, ties her individual single match record in a four-set SEC match, posting six kills in each frame.

Sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert made her presence known in the match, notching 10 kills and four blocks. Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis also finished in double figures, recording 10 kills.

Junior setter Camille Connor was also impressive in the match with 48 assists, bringing her total on the season to 417. Her 417 assists rank third out of all players in the SEC, behind Kentucky’s Madison Lilley and Georgia’s Meghan Donovan.

The Lady Volunteers come in to Sunday afternoon’s match at 6-5, following a 3-2 road loss against the Ole Miss Rebels. After a sluggish 0-3 start to the season, the Lady Vols have turned it around, winning six of their last eight matches.

Notable players for Tennessee include senior outside hitter Tessa Grubs, and senior setter Sedona Hansen, who garnered SEC Offensive Player and Setter of the Week awards for week four. Grubs averaged 5.39 points and 5.00 kills per set, posting a .415 hitting percentage in a 3-0 week for the Lady Volunteers, while Hansen was named MVP of the Tennessee Classic after posting 105 assists (11.57 per set) over the three victories.

Sunday afternoon marks the 19th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Lady Volunteers, with Texas A&M holding the 10-8 edge. The Aggies hold a 5 to 4 lead in Knoxville, but the last meeting at Thompson-Boling Arena went to Tennessee, 3-1.