COLLEGE STATION, Texas — MEN:

The No. 13 Texas A&M men's tennis team (7-3) hosts Kentucky (9-4) to open Southeastern Conference play at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 6 p.m. The Aggies are looking to open conference play with a win for the 12th straight season.

“We are excited to open the next portion of our season with SEC play on Friday night against Kentucky,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We need to continue to take steps forward this season and improve every time we step on the court. Kentucky is a deep and talented team that we have to be ready for mentally and physically.”

The Maroon & White return to action after sweeping Rice and Arizona State last weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 8-3, including wins in four of the last five matches. Last season the Aggies defeated the Wildcats, 6-1, in Lexington with wins from Hady Habib, Valentin Vacherot, Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter and Guido Marson in addition to the doubles point.

The Aggies enlist a trio of ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Vacherot. Vacherot entered the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 31 Carlos Aguilar and No. 34 Hady Habib.

_______________________________

WOMEN:

Texas A&M women’s tennis hits the road on Friday, as the Aggies (10-2) get set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (7-4) in their first SEC match of the 2020 season. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT) at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.

“This is the time of year we train for,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “You work extremely hard over the offseason, train and participate in tournaments in the fall, and work hard in the early spring to prepare for conference play. From top to bottom, the SEC has some very strong competition, and we can’t wait to see what we can do. Kentucky is a very good team, so we’re looking forward to it.”

With the exception of an upcoming match against Prairie View A&M on Mar. 1, all of the Aggies’ remaining matches will be against Southeastern Conference opponents. According to a preseason coaches poll, A&M was selected to finish fifth in the league while Kentucky was picked to finish ninth.

The Aggies leave College Station for the first time since Feb. 2, boasting a four match win streak with victories over Illinois, McNeese, Oklahoma and Stephen F. Austin. Last Saturday’s double-header against the Sooners and Ladyjacks featured a pair of 6-1 results, in which the Aggies won all but one of their singles matches in straight sets. Junior Tatiana Makarova earned her second win at the No. 1 line with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over No. 76 Martina Capurro of OU. Makarova extended her win streak to 14 straight singles matches. Jessica Anzo, Jayci Goldsmith, Lucia Quiterio and Riley McQuaid each posted two singles wins on the day.

All of Kentucky’s losses this season came against teams that were ranked in the ITA Top-25 at the time of the match. UK started the season 5-0 but lost both of their matches during ITA Kickoff Weekend. After wins against Indiana and Notre Dame, the Wildcats have dropped their last two matches to No. 6 Ohio State and No. 24 Arizona State during a trip to Columbus, Ohio.