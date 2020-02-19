COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M announced the signing of Nicklaus Brawner and Katherine McElaney to the track and field program.

The signing period continues for track and field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.

Nicklaus Brawner (Distance) – The Woodlands, Texas (Conroe Woodlands College Park HS) …Lettered all four years in cross country and track & field…Recorded two second place finishes at the 2019 UIL 6A District 15 meet running 4:16.41 in the 1600m and 9:13.00 in the 3200m…Finished his junior season at the UIL 6A Region II meet placing eighth in the 3200m (9:35.52) and ninth in 1600m (4:29.00)

Assistant Coach Wendel McRaven on Brawner

“We are excited to add Nicklaus to the Aggie family! He is a kid who is going to be good at the longer track events. He comes in with solid track times and he was really coming on at the end of the cross country season with a sixth place finish at the Nike NXR South regional. He fits that mold of a lot of the guys here, with some patience and a couple years we really believe he will contribute at a high level. He’s a great addition to our program!”

Katherine McElaney (Distance) – Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll HS) …Two year letter winner in cross country and track & field...As a junior she recorded two top-3 finishes at the UIL 6A District 5 Championships placing second in the 800m (2:18.34) and third in 3200m (11:10.93)…Finished fourth in the 800m (2:15.93) at the 2019 UIL 6A Region I meet…As a senior she finished ninth at the UIL 6A State Cross Country Championships at 18:00.8 on the 5000m course.

Assistant Coach McRaven on McElaney

“We believe she is going to be really good, she came to the sport late and didn’t get serious until she was a sophomore in high school. Last year she focused more on the 800m and didn’t focus on the mile until later in the season. She ended up running 4:54 and then this past fall she finished ninth in the 6A state cross country meet. It appears that she has the tools to be very good at the collegiate level. We are very excited to have her join us!”