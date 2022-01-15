Aggie track dominates headlines at the Ted Nelson Invitational

Brandon Miller highlighted the meet on the track for the Aggies winning the men’s 800m with a time of 1:47.48.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After breaking the men’s distance medley relay Friday night, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams broke two meet records Saturday to complete the Ted Nelson Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

Lamara Distin and Jake Lamberth combined to sweep the men’s and women’s high jump competitions with Ted Nelson Invitational meet record clearances. Distin won the women’s high jump clearing an indoor personal best of 6-2/1.88m, while Lamberth jumped an all-time personal best 7-1.75/2.18m to win the men’s portion.

The Aggie duo moved up the Texas A&M all-time top-12 indoor performer list. Distin became the second best performer in Aggie history, while Lamberth became the fifth best all-time.

Teammates Heather Abadie, Carter Bajoit and Brandon Miller each made their mark on the Aggie all-time list. Abadie cleared 13-8.25/4.17m to finish second overall in the women’s pole vault, making the freshman the third best performer in Aggie history. Bajoit placed third in the men’s high jump becoming the eighth best indoor performer in school history at a height of 7-0.5/2.15m.

Miller highlighted the meet on the track for the Aggies winning the men’s 800m with a time of 1:47.48. The sophomore opened the first lap in 26.40, before finishing the first 400m in 53.03. Miller completed the next lap in 26.96, before stopping the clock at 1:47.48. The St. Louis native became the third fastest American under-20 all-time in the indoor 800m, only behind former Texas A&M All-Americans Donavan Brazier (1:45.93) and Carlton Orange (1:47.38). Miller defeated professionals Craig Engels and Charlie Hunter.

Other notable performances include event winners Deborah Acquah in women’s long jump (21-1.25/6.43m), Laila Owns in women’s 200m (23.57), Syaira Richardson in women’s 400m (54.55), Deshae Wise in women’s 60m hurdles (8.50) and the men’s and women’s relay teams sweeping the 4x400m. The men’s quartet of Colby Zamzow, Chevannie Hanson, Jake Lanier and Allon Clay stopped the clock at 3:12.85, while Owens, Richardson, Kennedy Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones combined to run 3:40.76 in the women’s race.

Running unattached, Lance Broome won the men’s 200m at 21.03.

Despite not finishing first overall, Dominique Mustin and Julia Black each finished their respective races as the top collegian. Mustin ran an 800m time of 2:09.40, while Black ran 9:47.04 in the 3000m.