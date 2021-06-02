Aggie Track Earns 26 All-SEC Honors

Gittens and Mu received the highest honors available to them

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its 2021 Outdoor Track and Field Awards, recognizing outstanding performances during the past outdoor season, as voted on by the league's 15 head coaches.

The men's award recipients include Terrance Laird of LSU (Runner of the Year), JuVaughn Harrison of LSU (Field Athlete of the Year), Matthew Boling of Georgia (Newcomer Runner of the Year), Tzuriel Pedigo of LSU (Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Joseph Palmer of Kentucky (Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Mitch Weber of Missouri (Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Eliud Kipsang of Alabama (Freshman Runner of the Year), Dagbjartur "DJ" Jónsson of Mississippi State (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year), and Chris Bucknam of Arkansas (Coach of the Year).

The women's award recipients include Tamara Clark of Alabama (Runner of the Year), Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M (Field Athlete of the Year), Amaris Tyynismaa of Alabama (Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year), Grace Stark of Florida (Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year), Jasmine Moore of Georgia (Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Athing Mu of Texas A&M (Freshman Runner of the Year), Claire Bryant of Florida (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year) and Lance Harter of Arkansas (Coach of the Year).

Laird was the SEC men's champion in both the 200m and 100m, and he helped his team to a first place finish in the 4x100 relay. Harrison won the SEC title in the high jump and finished runner-up in the long jump. Boling notched a pair of top-three finished in the 100m and the 200m at the SEC Championships. Kipsang was the SEC champion in the 1500m and runner-up in the 800m, while Jónsson claimed the SEC title in the javelin. Newcomer honorees Pedigo (javelin), Palmer (triple jump) and Weber (SEC discus runner-up) had key performances during the outdoor season and the SEC Championships, and Bucknam guided the Razorbacks to their 20th SEC outdoor title.

Clark won SEC women's titles in both the 100m and 200m, while Gittens was the SEC champion in the heptathlon and runner-up in the high jump. Tyynismaa placed in the top-five in the 1500m and the 5000m at the SEC Championships, while Stark was runner-up in the 100m hurdles. Moore claimed the SEC title in the triple jump and was third in the long jump. Mu took home the SEC championship in the 400m, and she helped her team win the 4x400 relay. Bryant was the SEC runner-up in the long jump, and Harter led Arkansas to its ninth SEC team crown.

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.

SEC Men's Outdoor Track & Field Awards

Runner of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU

Field Athlete of the Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU

Newcomer Runner of the Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU

Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Joseph Palmer, Kentucky

Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Mitch Weber, Missouri

Freshman Runner of the Year: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Dagbjartur "DJ" Jónsson, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

SEC Women's Outdoor Track & Field Awards

Runner of the Year: Tamara Clark, Alabama

Field Athlete of the Year: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama

Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year: Grace Stark, Florida

Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Freshman Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Claire Bryant, Florida

Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas

2021 SEC Track & Field All-SEC Teams

Men's First Team All-SEC

Dorian Camel, LSU

Keaton Daniel, Kentucky

Robert Dunning, Alabama

Kyle Garland, Georgia

JuVaughn Harrison, LSU

DJ Jonsson, Mississippi State

Amon Kemboi, Arkansas

Vincent Kiprop, Alabama

Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

Terrance Laird, LSU

Lance Lang, Kentucky

Charles Lenford, Kentucky

Kennedy Lightner, Kentucky

Thomas Mardal, Florida

Carey McLeod, Tennessee

Brandon Miller, Texas A&M

Moitalel Mpoke, Texas A&M

Isaac Odugbesan, Alabama

Dylan Peebles, LSU

Jah-Nhai Perinchief, Tennessee

Dwight St. Hillaire, Kentucky

Noah Williams, LSU

Kenroy Williams, Kentucky

Men's Second Team All-SEC

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Connor Bandel, Florida

Etamar Bhastekar, Arkansas

Gilbert Boit, Arkansas

Matthew Boling, Georgia

Lance Broome, Texas A&M

Clayton Brown, Florida

Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Sean Burrell, LSU

Emmanuel Cheboson, Arkansas

Christopher Conrad, Missouri

Alex Crigger, Tennessee

Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M

Devin Dixon, Texas A&M

Delano Dunkley, Georgia

Christian Edwards, Alabama

Eric Edwards, LSU

Omajuwa Etiwe, Texas A&M

Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

Jeremy Farr, Arkansas

Eric Favors, South Carolina

Nils Fischer, Auburn

Elija Godwin, Georgia

Sindri Gudmundsson, Mississippi State

Nick Hilson, Arkansas

Andrew Kibet, Arkansas

Ryan Lipe, Alabama

Ryan Martin, Texas A&M

Kieran McKeag, Alabama

Luke Meade, Arkansas

Malik Metivier, Auburn

James Milholen, Arkansas

Laquan Nairn, Arkansas

Jake Norris, LSU

Rhayko Schwartz, Arkansas

Arian Smith, Georgia

Josh Sobota, Kentucky

Daniel Spejcher, Arkansas

Alex Spyridonidis, Auburn

Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss

Darryl Sullivan, Tennessee

Damion Thomas, LSU

Dedrick Vanover, Florida

Mitchell Weber, Missouri

Emmanuel Yeboah, Texas A&M

Men's Newcomer All-SEC

100m: Matthew Boling, Georgia

200m: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

400m: Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee

1500m: Davis Bove, LSU

5000m: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

10,000m: Myles Richter, Arkansas

3000m Steeplechase: Wesley John, Georgia

High Jump: Ronnie Rounds, LSU

Pole Vault: Zach Davis, Texas A&M

Pole Vault: Michael Schmuhl, Texas A&M

Long Jump: Cameron Crump, Mississippi State

Triple Jump: Joseph Palmer, Kentucky

Shot Put: Daniel Viveros, Ole Miss

Discus: Mitchell Weber, Missouri

Hammer: Kyle Brown, Auburn

Javelin: Tzuriel Pedigo, Javelin

Decathlon: Peyton Davis, Tennessee

Men's Freshman All-SEC

100m: Arian Smith, Georgia

200m: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

800m: Brandon Miller, Texas A&M

1500m: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama

5000m: Jake Allen, Kentucky

10,000m: Matt Duvall, Kentucky

100mH: Phillip Lemonious, Arkansas

400mH: Sean Burrell, LSU

3000m Steeplechase: Reed Legg, Florida

High Jump: Carter Bajoit, Texas A&M

Pole Vault: Dillon McCarthy, South Carolina

Long Jump: Caleb Foster, Florida

Triple Jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU

Shot Put: Adam Strouf, Auburn

Discus: Josiah Harry, Alabama

Hammer: Ruben Banks, Arkansas

Javelin: DJ Jonsson, Mississippi State

Decathlon: David Edmonson, Auburn

Women's First Team All-SEC

Deborah Acquah, Texas A&M

Tedreauna Britt, Ole Miss

Nastassja Campbell, Arkansas

Mercy Chelangat, Alabama

Tamara Clark, Alabama

Thelma Davies, LSU

Krissy Gear, Arkansas

Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Rachel Glenn, South Carolina

Brittley Humphrey, LSU

Latavia Maines, Tennessee

Tonea Marshall, LSU

Symone Mason, LSU

Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Marie-Therese Obst, Georgia

Favour Ofili, LSU

Jaevin Reed, Texas A&M

Emma Robbins, LSU

Tierra Robinson-Jones, Texas A&M

Amber Tanner, Georgia

Gabrielle Wilkinson, Florida

Charokee Young, Texas A&M

Women's Second Team All-SEC

Aliyah Abrams, South Carolina

Doneisha Anderson, Florida

D'Jai Baker, Alabama

Jada Baylark, Arkansas

Claire Bryant, Florida

Kylee Carter, Auburn

Ashley Carter, Auburn

Nayoka Clunis, Tennessee

Jalani Davis, Ole Miss

Stephanie Davis, South Carolina

Talitha Diggs, Florida

Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Nickolette Dunbar, Alabama

Daszay Freeman, Arkansas

Taylor Gorum, Alabama

Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU

Anna Hall, Georgia

Leah Hanle, Alabama

Jayla Hollis, Arkansas

Natricia Hooper, Florida

Katie Izzo, Arkansas

Alysia Johnson, South Carolina

Joyce Kimeli, Auburn

Daija Lampkin, Alabama

Sterling Lester, Florida

Ashton Lindley, South Carolina

Madi Malone, Auburn

Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas

Taylor Manson, Florida

Lauren Martinez, Arkansas

Maia McCoy, Tennessee

Natassha McDonald, Alabama

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU

Yoveinny Mota, Arkansas

Clio Ozanne-Jaques, Ole Miss

Asya Reynolds, Georgia

Masai Russell, Kentucky

Grace Stark, Florida

Amaris Tyynismaa, Arkansas

Presley Weems, Auburn

Tiana Wilson, Arkansas

Milan Young, LSU

Women's Newcomer All-SEC

100m: Joella Lloyd, Tennessee

200m: Thelma Davies, LSU

400m: Charokee Young, Texas A&M

1,500m: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama

5000m: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama

10,000m: Allison Wilson, Arkansas

100mH: Daszay Freeman, Arkansas

400mH: Vanessa Watson, Tennessee

3000m Steeplechase: Sydney Steely, Mississippi State

High Jump: Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Pole Vault: Lyndsey Reed, Ole Miss

Long Jump: Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Triple Jump: Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Shot Put: Jalani Davis, Ole Miss

Discus: Maura Huwalt, Auburn

Hammer: Emma Robbins, LSU

Javelin: Erin Zimmerman, Missouri

Heptathlon: Anna Hall, Georgia

Women's Freshman All-SEC

400m: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

800m: Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU

1500m: Tori Herman, Kentucky

5000m: Stephanie Ormsby, Florida

10,000m: Corie Smith, Arkansas

100mH: Jayla Hollis, Arkansas

400mH: Ashton Lindley, South Carolina

High Jump: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina

Pole Vault: Samara McConnell, Ole Miss

Long Jump: Claire Bryant, Florida

Triple Jump: Amy Warren, Mississippi State

Shot Put: Jhordyn Stallworth, Mississippi State

Discus: Jhordyn Stallworth, Mississippi State

Hammer: Monique Hardy, LSU