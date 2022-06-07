Aggie track set to open competition at NCAA Championships

The men are set to compete on Wednesday and Friday while the women compete Thursday and Saturday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams begin the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, June 8-11, at historic Hayward Field.

The Field

The women’s team enters the meet ranked No. 3, while the men are No. 18. Twenty-five Aggies are making the trip to the Pacific Northwest, including NCAA-leaders and sophomores Charokee Young (400m, 49.87) and Lamara Distin (high jump, 6-5/1.97m). Texas A&M has 15 marks ranked in the top 10 in the nation, including 10 in the women’s competition and five on the men’s side.

Make it a Sweep

After claiming NCAA titles at the indoor championships, Distin (high jump), sophomore Brandon Miller (800m) and the men’s 4x400m relay enter the meet with hopes of completing the national championship sweep. With victories, Distin and Miller would be the first Aggies in program history to sweep in their respective events while the men’s relay has swept on three occasions.

Double the Fun

Texas A&M football stars Devon Achane (100m) and Bryce Foster (shot put) advanced to Eugene in their respective events making Texas A&M the only Division I school with two dual-sport athletes qualified. Achane is making his second appearance after earning three All-America mentions last season as a freshman, while Foster is making his first appearance as a true freshman. Villanova’s volleyball standout Sanaä Barnes is the lone women’s dual-sport athlete to qualify after making it in the high jump.

How to Follow