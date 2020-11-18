A&M women's track and field signs one of the nation's best pole vaulter

"Heather is a very talented pole vaulter, she's the best in Louisiana and if not the best in the country," Henry stated.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s track & field program lands one of the nation’s premier high school pole vaulter in signing Heather Abadie to a National Letter of Intent, head coach Pat Henry announced Tuesday evening.

"Heather is a very talented pole vaulter, she's the best in Louisiana and if not the best in the country," Henry stated. "She was Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in Louisiana as a junior. Overall she is just a good athlete, she does other events and hurdles on her high school track team and that just helps her become a better athlete."

As a junior, Abadie was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. During the 2020 outdoor season, Abadie ranked No. 1 in the Bayou state and No. 9 in the nation at 4.06m/13-4. She won the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational clearing 4.03m/13-3.