Aggie track standout Bryce Deadmon advances to U.S. Olympic Trials finals in the 400 Meter

Deadmon is through the 400M finals at the Olympic Trials after clocking the eighth fastest time in the semifinals.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Aggies advanced to the U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials semifinals Friday night at Hayward Field.

Current Aggies Bryce Deadmon and Brandon Miller, along with Aggie professionals Donavan Brazier and Jessica Beard, earned automatic qualifying spots to advance to Saturday’s semifinals in their respective events.

Deadmon, the 2021 NCAA 400m runner-up, placed second in heat three with a time of 45.46. Out of four total heats, Deadmon’s race proved to be one of the fastest as five of the 16 semifinalists came from his heat. The Missouri City, Texas, native, is one of nine collegians to advance to Saturday’s semifinal race scheduled for 9:35 p.m. CT.

Miller, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, finished third in his heat with a time of 1:48.75. After being boxed in with 100m to go, Miller strategically dipped out to lane three to switch gears moving from sixth to third to secure his spot in Saturday’s semifinal.

Prior to Miller’s heat three race, Brazier cruised to an 800m time of 1:45.00 to win heat one. The 2019 IAAF World Champion and American Record holder finished with the fastest overall time.

The men’s 800m semifinal race is slated for 9:04 p.m. CT

Beard, the 2011 Bowerman winner, clocked 51.10 to place second in the first heat of the women’s 400m. The 2018 USATF Outdoor 400m silver medalist finished with the sixth fastest overall qualifying time and is set to run Saturday night at 9:20 p.m. CT