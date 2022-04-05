Aggie track standouts clean up on SEC Awards

Texas A&M track & field standouts Devon Achane, Deborah Acquah, Emmanuel Bamidele and Charokee Young earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field standouts Devon Achane, Deborah Acquah, Emmanuel Bamidele and Charokee Young earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Texas A&M nearly swept the weekly awards winning four of six honors as the SEC announced Achane the men’s runner of the week and Bamidele the men’s freshman of the week. Acquah was named the women’s field athlete of the week and Young the women’s runner of the week.

Achane made his presence felt winning the 100m and 200m at the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meet. The sophomore registered an NCAA-leading 200m time of 20.20 (w/1.3), while his 100m time of 10.12 (w/2.2) ranks No. 5 in the NCAA. Achane’s wind-legal 200m time made him the fourth fastest Aggie in school history. Most notably, he is the only athlete in the NCAA to rank in top five in the 100m and 200m.

The Missouri City, Texas, native, also ran as a member of the 4x100m that clocked 39.14. The weekly honor marks the third of his track career after he earned SEC freshman of the week honors in back-to-back weeks last March.

Young won 400m with a world-leading time of 50.00. The sophomore ranks No. 2 in Texas A&M history and became the fifth-fastest collegian all-time. The performance registered as the second-fastest in April in collegiate history. Young then followed running as a member of the women's 4x400m that won with a time of 3:31.92.

The Kingston, Jamaica, native, ranks No. 10 on the Jamaican all-time list.

Acquah won the long jump with a world-leading mark of 22-7.25/6.89m (w/0.7), followed by winning the triple jump landing at 45-5/13.84m. The long jump mark registered Acquah as the seventh best collegian all-time and is the second best performance in Texas A&M history. The senior bettered her Ghanaian national record in the long jump as well.

Bamidele clocked a personal best 400m time of 45.25 to finish second. The freshman’s time ranks No. 1 in the SEC and is No. 2 in the NCAA. The weekly honor marks a career first.

The accolades mark the second time this season a quartet of Aggies won in the same week. Freshmen Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild and seniors Moitalel Mpoke and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete won the awards after the season opener on March 22.