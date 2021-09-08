A&M Olympic gold medalist, Athing Mu, arrives in Aggieland

Mu won the gold medal in the 800m with a record time of 1:55.21, becoming the first American woman to win the race in 53 years.

TOKYO, Japan — Texas A&M track star and Olympian Athing Mu broke records and won two gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics, which came to an end last week.

Mu won the gold medal in the 800m with a record time of 1:55.21, becoming the first American woman to win the race in 53 years. She also became the first Aggie, regardless of gender, to win gold in an individual track game.

Mu also represented Team USA in the 4x400-meter relay alongside Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix and Dalilah Muhammad. With a final time of 3:16:85, Team USA beat runner-ups Poland and Jamaica by nearly four seconds.

Mu spoke to KAGS in an exclusive interview before she left for Tokyo. Mu said she was sure she was going to win gold at the Olympic Games because she had spent so much time in training and preparing how she was going to race.

"I've never been this confident in my life. It's the one word right now that defines me," Mu told NBC after her gold medal race.

More than 200 people gathered at Easterwood Airport Monday night to watch Mu come back to Aggieland.

She’s here!! @athiiing, the two time gold medalist has made it back to College Station. pic.twitter.com/QTFxHhPL76 — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) August 10, 2021

As she came through the doors, the Olympian became overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm of the crowd, and graciously thanked them for welcoming her as the crowd began chanting "USA, USA!"