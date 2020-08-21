Aggies Open as Huge Betting Favorites Against Vanderbilt

Texas A&M is the largest favorite on the Week 1 SEC slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Texas A&M football team won't get any tuneup games before conference action this season. However, the SEC schedule makers gave the Aggies the next best thing: a week one date with Vanderbilt.

DraftKings released its Week 1 SEC lines on Friday, and A&M opens up as 29.5 favorites over the Commodores. Jimbo Fisher's squad is the heaviest Week 1 favorite in the entire league.

Speaking of heavy things, Fisher praised the improvement of his offensive line during his first press conference of the season on Tuesday. A&M returns four starters from last year's unit and in the SEC, the team that wins in the trenches typically wins the game.

"This league, you have to have the guys up front who can play," Fisher says. "Those guys up front allow the guys in the secondary or receivers or backs to make plays. We're developing depth but we have to continue to have depth at those positions."

"This offensive line is improving every day, getting better every day," senior tackle Dan Moore says. "Going against a tremendous defensive line, great coaches... we'll just have to see on game day."