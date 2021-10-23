Aggie volleyball drops road contest at Mississippi State

Texas A&M volleyball (11-8, 4-5 SEC) was unable to overcome Mississippi State (15-5, 6-2 SEC) in the series opener on Saturday, falling in four sets.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball (11-8, 4-5 SEC) was unable to overcome Mississippi State (15-5, 6-2 SEC) in the series opener on Saturday, falling in four sets (23-25, 25-20, 25-27, 16-25).

Senior Mallory Talbert led the way for the Maroon & White, registering a team-best 13 kills on .481 hitting. Camille Conner dished out 34 assists, while libero Sabrina Sustala scooped a season-high 19 digs.

Aggressive serving out of the gate from seniors Talbert and Conner led to an early 5-1 lead for the Aggies. A block on the outside by Lauren Davis and London Austin-Roark brought A&M within two, but the Bulldogs held the 15-12 advantage going into the media break. Talbert’s fourth kill leveled the set at 19-all, before a kill from Conner pushed the Aggies ahead. A kill from Lauren Davis deadlocked the set at 22, but Mississippi State held on for the 25-23 win in the opening frame.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start the second, before the Bulldogs drew their largest lead to hold a 12-8 advantage. A&M rattled off six-straight points, which included two kills and a block from Davis, to jump out in front, 17-14, midway through the set. A scrappy defensive play carried Texas A&M to a 22-20 lead, while a kill from Morgan Christon closed the 5-0 run for the Aggies with a 25-20 win.

The Maroon & White never trailed to start the third, as kills out of the middle from Austin-Roark kept the Aggies ahead by as many as three. Mississippi State battled back to level it at nine, before responding with a 5-0 run to hold slim 17-15 advantage. A pair of kills from Conner and Christon equalized the set late, while a kill from Davis pushed the Aggies to an extended set point, but the Bulldogs fought off the threat to grab the frame, 27-25.

Mississippi State opened on a 6-1 run in the fourth, but back-to-back kills from Talbert brought momentum back on the Aggies’ side. The Bulldogs pieced together eight unanswered points to jump out to a 17-10 cushion. A kill from Austin-Roark and service ace from Sustala highlighted the midway point for the Aggies, but Mississippi State secured the opening-series victory with a 25-16 win in the fourth.

