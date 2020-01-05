Aggie volleyball will open 2020 season in Hawaii

The Aggies will face Pepperdine, Portland State and Hawai’i Aug. 28-30 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. A&M is 2-0 in season openers under Kuhn.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team opens the 2020 season with a three-day tournament at Hawai’i, head coach Bird Kuhn announced Friday.

The Aggies will face Pepperdine, Portland State and Hawai’i Aug. 28-30 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. A&M is 2-0 in season openers under Kuhn.

“I’m excited for this group to open our 2020 season at Hawai’i,” Kuhn said. “We love traveling and getting to bond as a team on the road. Having new pieces to mesh this year, it will be good for us to start off on the road. We will carry the experiences and memories created on this trip with us all season.”

Texas A&M and Hawai’i were in the 2019 Wisconsin Regional, but did not play each other. The teams have not met since 2015, with Hawai’i leading the all-time series 1-7. The Rainbow Wahine finished the 2019 season ranked No. 15 in the AVCA Final Coaches Poll.

“Hawai’i is going to be a really good team, especially playing them at home,” Kuhn said. “When you talk about gaining experience on the road, this is the ideal environment. It will be a sell out crowd that loves the sport of volleyball, and our team will grow from it. It is ironic that we ended our seasons together in Wisconsin and are going to open 2020 together.”

Pepperdine and Portland State will also be making an appearance at Hawai’i. The Aggies hold a 4-5 record against the Waves and have won the last two matches, most recently winning, 3-1 in Malibu, California, last season. Texas A&M is 3-1 all-time against Portland State with the last meeting coming in 1981.

“The overall competitive level of the tournament will be good for us,” Kuhn said. “Pepperdine and Portland State are going to be strong teams that will show us different styles of volleyball. It’s always good to see a variety of opponents to gauge how well our team executes and adjusts to game plans early on.”