Aggie Volleyball Hosts Arkansas in Midweek Match

Wednesday marks the 16th meeting between Texas A&M and Arkansas in volleyball, with the Maroon & White holding a 9-6 edge.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball returns home on Wednesday for a midweek matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The match is set to be broadcast to a national television audience on SEC Network, with Tyler Denning and Jenny Hazelwood calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can tune into the live simulcast of the match on connected devices via the ESPN app.

The Aggies (12-12, 5-9 SEC) arrive back home in the Brazos Valley following a two-match setback on the road at the hands of the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. Senior libero Allison Fields reached a season high in digs with 10 in the first meeting, while freshman setter Nisa Buzlutepe notched a career-high eight assists the following afternoon. Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis continue to lead the team in points with 306.0 and 254.0, respectively.

Under the direction of sixth-year head coach Jason Watson, Arkansas (17-8, 8-6 SEC) comes into Wednesday’s meeting riding a two-match losing skid against nationally-ranked Florida. The Razorbacks are led offensively by Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head, who have each surpassed the 300-kill mark so far this year. On the defensive end, Ellease Crumpton and Abigail Archibong have dominated at the net, combining for 166 blocks. On the back row, the Razorbacks feature four student-athletes that have amassed over 250 digs apiece.