Aggie volleyball picked to finish fourth; Conner named to preseason All-SEC team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Senior setter Camille Conner was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team and the Aggies are picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced by the conference office Thursday.

Conner is coming off an impressive junior campaign, earning American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention recognition, while being the only SEC player to record a triple-double. The Katy, Texas, native earned a spot on the All-SEC Team and was also named to the AVCA All-South Region Team.

One of the most aggressive setters in the country, Conner finished fourth on the team in kills with 198 and second on the team with nine double-doubles.

After finishing the 2019 season with a 23-8 overall record and a 13-5 mark in conference action, the Aggies tied for third in the SEC standings after head coach Bird Kuhn was named the SEC Coach of the Year.