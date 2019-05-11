COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball received its first AVCA Coaches Poll top-25 selection since Sept. 19, 2016 on Monday afternoon. The Aggies ranked No. 25 in a survey of NCAA volleyball coaches. A&M also garnered attention from the NCAA RPI, ascending to the No. 9 position – the highest in the SEC.

The selection comes after the Aggies defeated a pair of ranked opponents this past weekend in No. 15 Kentucky and No. 24 Missouri. A&M is also currently on a five-match win streak which began on Friday, Oct. 18 against Mississippi State.

Since that mid-October victory, the Aggies have beaten four teams placed higher in the conference standings at the time of the match.

The Aggies return to action Friday, Nov. 8 when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. in Reed Arena.