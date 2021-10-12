Aggie volleyball ready for midweek clash with Ole Miss

A&M returns to the court after splitting a series with the Georgia Bulldogs at Reed Arena last week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball (11-5, 4-2 SEC) returns to action inside Reed Arena for a midweek test against the Ole Miss Rebels (12-4, 1-4 SEC) on Wednesday night.

The match is slated for 7 p.m. and airs nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Jenny Hazelwood on the call. The match serves as A&M’s annual Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night, in which teachers and administrators that show a valid school I.D. can receive discounted admission to the match.

A&M returns to the court after splitting a series with the Georgia Bulldogs at Reed Arena last week. The second match of the back-to-back outing saw three Aggies reach double-digit kills while Ciera “CiCi” Hecht compiled her first career double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs. Taylor Voss also mustered a standout effort behind the service line, delivering a career-high five service aces in the winning effort.

Senior Camille Conner sits one assist away from breaking the all-time assist record in the 25-point scoring era, as she is currently tied with Allie Sawatzky with 4,547 career dishes. Meanwhile, the Aggie defensive back row currently leads the SEC in digs per set (16.71) with 968 team digs to their credit. The Maroon & White rank fifth in opponent hitting percentage (.184), assists per set (12.73) and kills per set (13.71) as a unit.

Ole Miss enters the fray on a four-match losing skid, with three of the four setbacks coming against Southeastern Conference opponents ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 Poll. The Rebels opened the season with a spotless 12-0 record, posting an undefeated effort in non-conference play for the second time in program history. Sasha Ratliff and Payton Brgoch each rank in the top-10 of the SEC in hitting percentage at .372 and .337, respectively.