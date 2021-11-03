Aggie Volleyball Returns Home to Face Auburn

First serve on Thursday and Friday is slated for 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball (11-9, 4-6 SEC) looks to return to the win column this week in a two-match series with the Auburn Tigers (12-9, 4-7 SEC).

First serve on Thursday and Friday is slated for 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena. Both matches are available for streaming via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber setting the scene.

THIS WEEK AT REED ARENA

Thursday’s match serves as Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night, in which teachers and school administrators with a valid school I.D. can purchase discounted tickets at the group rate price of $3 on gameday. Friday’s contest has been tabbed Kid’s Night Out, while fans with a ticket for Saturday's football game against Auburn receive free admission to the volleyball match by showing their ticket at the door.

The Aggies return to action after their bye week and a pair of four-set defeats at the hands of Mississippi State on the road in Starkville on Oct. 23-24. A&M continues to be paced offensively by the outside hitter duo of Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis, who average 3.74 and 3.22 points per set, respectively. On the defensive end, Macy Carrabine leads the effort with 297 total digs and 4.18 digs per set. At the net, Mallory Talbert has totaled 81.0 rejections on the year with an average of 1.08 blocks per set.

Auburn arrives in the Brazos Valley following a straight-set loss to the LSU Tigers at home. Auburn remains three matches below the .500 mark in league action, sporting victories against Alabama, Missouri and Georgia. Junior outside hitter Rebekah Rath has dominated for the Tigers throughout the season, amassing 400.5 points on a whopping 5.13 points per set. The defensive efforts have largely been managed by senior libero Bella Rosenthall, who has totaled 405 digs on 5.19 digs per frame.