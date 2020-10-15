A&M Volleyball Wants to Play Fast in Season Opener

The Aggies tip-off the 2020 season on Saturday against LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The longest offseason in collegiate volleyball history is finally coming to an end for Texas A&M.

The Aggies are set to host LSU this Friday and Saturday to start the 2020 season, and head coach Bird Kuhn wants to see her team utilize an up-tempo offense to keep the Tigers off balance.

It's easier to move fast on offense when you have an All-SEC setter returning in Camille Conner, especially considering A&M lost its top two scorers from a year ago.

Coach Kuhn says she likes the progress her team has made so far in camp but is excited to see them get some real game reps.

"The competition is going to force growth and accelerate any type of progress we've made just playing ourselves but it's going to be how we respond to our opponent and we adjust overnight," Kuhn says.