Aggie Volleyball Set for Midweek Matchup at Cal Poly

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball concludes its extended season-opening road trip on Wednesday, as the Aggies prepare to challenge the Cal Poly Mustangs in a 9 p.m. (CT) first serve at the Mott Athletics Center. Live streaming for the match is available via Cal Poly All-Access by clicking here.

The Aggies (1-2) opened the 2021 campaign in Hawai’i this weekend, battling a trio of opponents at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu. A&M began the tournament with a grueling five-set affair against the Marquette Golden Eagles, ultimately dropping the match despite double-digit kill performances from Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon. Against Fairfield, the Maroon & White dominated the margins in kills (45-27), service aces (6-2), assists (40-25) and digs (49-35) en route to a sweep of the Stags. The tournament finale featured the Aggies and tournament host Hawai’i, in which the Rainbow Wahine earned a straight-set win.

Through the first three matches of the year, Davis and Christon have stood out as A&M’s primary options on the pins, ranking first and second on the team in kills, respectively. The Orlando, Florida, native, Davis was named to the seven-member Rainbow Wahine Classic All-Tournament Team after logging 37 kills and 6.0 blocks over the course of the event. Meanwhile, Christon’s breakout performance came in the tournament finale against Hawai’i, logging 16 kills on a career-best hitting percentage of .455.

Fifth-year setter and team captain Camille Conner has already crossed the century mark in assists this season, logging 106 to average 9.64 assists per set. The Katy, Texas, native is currently 496 assists away from the Texas A&M program record in the category during the 25-point rally scoring era.

Led by head coach Caroline Walters, the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) prepare for Wednesday’s match following an appearance at the Sun Devil Volleyball Classic last weekend at Arizona State. The Mustangs came away with a straight-set victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi but fell to both Arizona State and No. 13 Louisville in sweeps. Offensively, Cal Poly is anchored by Tommi Stockham, Meredith Phillips and Jamie Stivers, who have each surpassed 25 kills through the first three matches of the year. In a preseason poll of Big West Conference coaches, the Mustangs were predicted to finish second in the league behind Hawai’i. Cal Poly is currently riding a 32-match win streak at home – the longest active streak in the NCAA – and will be making its first appearance at Mott Athletics Center since November 23, 2019.