Aggie volleyball set to compete in WKU Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team (6-2) concludes non-conference play this weekend when it heads east for the WKU Invitational, Sept 16-17.

The Aggies open the tournament Friday at 1 p.m. against Indiana, before taking on the tournament host Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. Texas A&M squares off with Tennessee Tech at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the Aggies’ non-conference finale.

Live stats are available for fans to follow throughout the entirety of the event, and Friday night’s contest against WKU will be streamed.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M extended its win streak to five with a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week. For the second-straight week, opposite hitter Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. She became the first Aggie to receive it multiple times in a season since Hollann Hans in 2016 and first to earn the award since 2019. Additionally, the Sugar Land, Texas, native is the first Aggie to win it in back-to-back weeks since Stephanie Aiple did so in 2014.

The rookie leads A&M with 106 kills and 3.79 kills per set on the year. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth has a team-high 11 service aces and ranks fourth in the SEC in attacks per set (9.64), fifth in total points (125.5) and seventh in points per set (4.48). Syracuse transfers Elena Karakasi and Lauren Hogan rank in the top 10 in the conference in their respective categories, as Karakasi is averaging the fifth-most assists per set (9.58) and Hogan has scooped the 10th-most digs (103).

A victory for the Aggies over Indiana on Friday would match the Maroon & White’s longest win streak from a year ago, while a win over the Hoosiers and WKU would match A&M’s best start to a season since the 2019 campaign.

A LOOK AT THE FIELD