Aggie volleyball set to host LSU for senior night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team hosts LSU for a midweek matchup Wednesday, November 16th at Reed Arena for the program’s Senior Night. The Aggies are graduating six players from the team, with the senior ceremonies taking place after the match.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. between the Aggies (12-14, 4-11 SEC) and LSU (14-11, 8-7 SEC). Fans can catch the action live on SEC Network+ or follow along through live-stats.

Caroline Meuth leads the Southeastern Conference in total kills (394), while ranking second in total points (457) and fifth in kills per set (3.94). Madison Bowser remains the most efficient hitter in the conference, holding a .417 hitting percentage, .042 percent higher than her closest competition.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M dropped Saturday’s match against No. 11 Florida. The Aggies were highlighted by Caroline Meuth, who continued to be a consistent performer for the team this season as she logged 17 kills in the match.

Stepping up in the place of injured Logan Lednicky was Mia Johnson, she broke her career high in kills for A&M in back-to-back games as she tallied 13, this notched her second consecutive double-digit kill match of the season.

Ava Underwood was handed the libero jersey for Saturday’s fixture and put on a great display. Underwood set a new career high in digs, as she registered 16.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M maintains a strong advantage in the all-time series over LSU, boasting a 31-18. The Aggies also lead in the teams matches since joining the SEC in 2012, 9-5.