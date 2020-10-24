No. 7 Texas A&M Storms Past Ole Miss, 3-1

The Maroon & White remain undefeated as they improve to 4-0 after completing the series sweep over the Rebels (0-2).

OXFORD, Miss — After dropping the first set, the No. 7 Aggies stormed back to defeat the Rebels 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12) on Friday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Senior Camille Conner paced the offense after dishing out 38 assists to lead four Aggies to finish in double-digit kills. The setter tallied nine digs and an ace.

Sophomore Lauren Davis led the team with 14 kills to finish with a .387 hitting percentage. Sophomore Treyaunna Rush tied her career high in kills after recording 12 kills, no errors and a .522 clip. Rush finished in double figure kills for the fifth time in her career.

Senior Morgan Davis finished with double-digit kills for the second time in her career, finishing with a season high 10 kills to record a match-leading .714 hitting percentage.

Juniors Camryn Ennis and Mallory Talbert both set career highs and each sent back three kills apiece. Ennis set a career high in digs after finishing with 15 and Talbert fired down 11 kills on a .450 mark.

Defensively Karly Basham and Taylor Voss were strong on the back row for the Aggies. Basham had eight assists and 11 digs, while Voss finished with two assists and nine digs.

As a team A&M finished with its highest team hitting percentage of the season with a .376 clip.