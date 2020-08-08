Aggie Women’s Basketball Adds Alexis Morris

“This staff has known Alexis and her family since she was in the seventh grade. It was those relationships, Alexis’s ability to take ownership and her willingness to move forward with a veteran group of former teammates like Ciera (Johnson) and Aaliyah (Wilson) that allowed me to extend an offer to her to come home. Alexis is another veteran that can help this ball club. We will be anxiously awaiting confirmation of the status of her and our other transfers. She is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in our state, and is motivated by the opportunity to prove to herself she is still one of the best there is in our game. The type of teammate she is, her work ethic, discipline, along with a staff that believes in her will help both our team and her follow through on commitments we have set forth for ourselves.”