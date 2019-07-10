COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Flex packs and single-game tickets for Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball go on sale Tuesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets are available for the entirety of the women’s basketball schedule, and for men’s basketball games in November and December, excluding Gonzaga.

Two five-game flex packs are available for men’s basketball, as fans can select one of two packages. The Maroon Flex Pack allows fans to choose one either the Gonzaga (Nov. 15) or Kentucky (Feb. 25) game, plus any four other games, starting at $70. The White Flex Pack begins at $45 and allows fans to pick any five home games, excluding Kentucky and Gonzaga.

For women’s basketball, fans can select any four games with a Flex Pack, with prices starting as low as $24. Single-game tickets typically start at $4 for youth and $7 for adults for women’s basketball games.

Men’s basketball single-game tickets are as low as $10 for most games. Additional discounts are available for men’s and women’s basketball games during the holiday break. Special rates and game day experiences are available for groups of 12 or more by contacting the 12th Man Foundation at 888-992-4443.

Single-game tickets for the Gonzaga game, men’s basketball games in January and beyond, go on sale at a later date.

The men’s basketball team enters its first season under new head coach Buzz Williams, who returns to Aggieland after leading Virginia Tech to three straight NCAA Tournament Appearances, and a trip to last season’s Sweet 16.

Coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, the women’s basketball team has been as high as No. 4 nationally in early preseason rankings. The Aggies are the only team from last season's Sweet 16 to return every starter for the 2019-20 season.

An affordable, family entertainment option, basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Fans can contact the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-99-AGGIE or log on to 12thMan.com/Tickets to reserve season tickets.

Flex Pack Pricing

Men’s Basketball Maroon Flex Pack (Kentucky OR Gonzaga, plus any other four games)

Sideline/Center Court - $200

Baseline - $125

Prime Balcony - $95

Balcony - $70

Men’s Basketball White Flex Pack (Any five games excluding Kentucky and Gonzaga)

Sideline/Center Court - $170

Baseline - $95

Prime Balcony - $70

Balcony - $45

Women’s Basketball Flex Pack (Any four games)

Sideline Mezzanine - $48

Baseline Mezzanine - $32

General Admission - $24

Single-Game Pricing

Men’s Basketball (Excluding Gonzaga & Kentucky)

Floor/Court - $25

Sideline Mezzanine - $22

Baseline Mezzanine - $20

Prime Balcony - $15

Balcony - $10

Men’s Basketball (Dec. 15-Jan. 7)

Floor/Court - $15

Sideline Mezzanine - $13

Baseline Mezzanine - $10

Prime Balcony - $5

Balcony - $5

Women’s Basketball

Floor/Court - $15

Sideline Mezzanine - $13

Baseline Mezzanine - $9

General Admission (Adult) - $7

General Admission (Youth) - $4

Women’s Basketball (Dec. 7-Jan. 6)

Floor/Court - $8

Sideline Mezzanine - $7

Baseline Mezzanine - $5

General Admission (Adult) - $5

General Admission (Youth) - $3