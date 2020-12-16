(10) Aggie women's basketball takes down Sam Houston State

Texas A&M climbs to 7-0 following Tuesday’s victory, the best mark to start a regular season since A&M’s 11-game win streak to open 2014-15.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M climbs to 7-0 following Tuesday’s victory, the best mark to start a regular season since A&M’s 11-game win streak to open 2014-15. Sam Houston State falls to 2-2 with the loss.

· The Maroon & White extends its win streak against the Bearkats to 13 straight, a pattern dating back to the 1980-81 season. A&M leads the all-time series 23-3 with a flawless 13-0 record in Aggieland.

· A&M’s performance against non-conference opponents has been stellar thus far, winning 12-consecutive games against teams outside the Southeastern Conference.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M set a season high in scoring as a team, dropping 99 points on .597 shooting from the field. The previous team high of 93 points was set in the win at then-No. 19 DePaul.

· All five starters in the Maroon & White scored in double figures for the second time this season, with the first occurrence a mere two-and-a-half weeks ago in the win over then-No. 19 DePaul.

· The Aggie defense held the Bearkats to .403 shooting from the field, forcing 27 turnovers with 15 steals and seven blocks.

· Post scoring told a telling story on Tuesday afternoon, as A&M dominated Sam Houston State down low, outscoring the Bearkats 50-18 in the paint.

· Through the use of four ball-handling guards, Texas A&M tied its season high with 23 assists on 37 made baskets.

· The turnover battle greatly favored the Aggies, as A&M forced 27 turnovers while only surrendering 14.

· Texas A&M featured a starting lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the seventh straight game.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Aaliyah Wilson accepted a big role in the Aggie offense on Tuesday, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals on the defensive end. Her four assists set a new season high in the category.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native scored in double figures for the sixth straight game, recording 10 points in the first half of play. She finished with a season-high .800 shooting percentage.

· Wilson finished with an astonishing plus-43 plus/minus in only 22 minutes of game time, pacing the Aggies on both ends of the court.

· N’dea Jones opened the game with a steal and a score, finishing with 15 points on 5-8 shooting with eight rebounds, an assist and a steal.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has scored in double figures in six games this season and 35 times in her career.

· Ciera Johnson scored in double figures for the fourth time this season, finishing with 12 points on 5-9 from the field.

· The Duncanville, Texas, native added a season high in both assists (three) and steals (three), while contributing three rebounds and a block.

· Jordan Nixon managed the primary ball handling duties against Sam Houston State, ending with 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes of action.

· Kayla Wells put in work as an all-around team player against the Bearkats, dropping 12 points, three rebounds and two assists with a pair of steals.

· Destiny Pitts provided a strong perimeter scoring threat off the bench, finishing with seven points on 3-6 shooting, sinking a 3-point basket in her seventh-consecutive game.

· Ella Tofaeono notched an all-around performance in her seven minutes of game action, scoring on all three shot attempts to finish with seven points, five rebounds, an assist and a block.

· Alexis Morris was a sparkplug off the bench against Sam Houston State, electrifying the A&M lineup with five points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds in eight minutes.

· McKinzie Green scored six points on five attempts in the backup point guard role, adding an assist.

· Sahara Jones scored a career-high four points in the game, also contributing two rebounds, one block and a steal in 14 minutes off the bench.

· Maliyah Johnson secured a new career-high in scoring as well, finishing with four points, a career-high three steals and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

· Anna Dreimane contributed eight minutes of playing time, finishing with a commanding three blocks with one assist and a steal.

UP NEXT