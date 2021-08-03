Aggie Women Enter NCAA Indoor Championships Ranked No. 2

Mu enters the meet as the top seed in the 400m with a season-best time of 50.52, while the 4x400m relay clocked a collegiate-record time of 3:26.27.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s track & field team ranks No. 2 in the final weekly rankings of the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

Seven Aggies from the women’s team totaled 11 entries to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nine of the 11 entries rank in the top eight, while Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and the 4x400m relay of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Mu enter the competition with NCAA-leading marks.

Gittens leads the nation as the only athlete to rank in the top five in three individual events. She is the NCAA leader in the pentathlon (4,612), high jump (1.91m/6-3.25) and is No. 5 in the long jump (6.62m/21-8.75).

Mu enters the meet as the top seed in the 400m with a season-best time of 50.52, while the 4x400m relay clocked a collegiate-record time of 3:26.27.

Deborah Acquah is ranked No. 4 in the long jump (6.65m/21-10) and triple jump (13.75m/45-1.5), while Young is No. 5 in the 400m (51.93) and Lamara Distin is No. 8 in the high jump (1.82m/5-11.5).

Martin and Laila Owens each qualified in the 200m. Martin ranks No. 11 at 23.17 and Owens is No. 14 at 23.31.

The Aggie men’s team is ranked No. 22 entering the championship meet. Bryce Deadmon leads the squad as the team’s highest ranked athlete at No. 3 in the 400m at a season-best time of 45.22. Junior Darius Clark enters the competition ranked No. 9 in the long jump at 7.85m/25-9.25.

Allon Clay qualified for the 800m with a time of 1:48.45, which ranks 12 nationally, and Lance Broome is No. 16 in the 200m (20.89).