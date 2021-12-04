Aggie Women Move Up to No. 4, Men No. 8 in USTFCCCA National Rankings

Tyra Gittens leads the women’s team with four national top 20 event rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams remain in the top 10 of the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations week three outdoor track & field national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

The Aggies women’s team moved up one spot to No. 4, while the men’s team rank No. 8.

Tyra Gittens leads the women’s team with four national top 20 event rankings, including NCAA-leading marks in the high jump at 6-2.75 (1.90m) and heptathlon at 6,274. The multi-athlete is also ranked No. 5 in the long jump at 21-10.75 (6.67m) and No. 17 in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.14.

Lamara Distin, Deborah Acquah and Charokee Young each rank in the top five in the nation in their respective events. Young and Acquah are No. 3, Young has a season best 400m time of 51.52 and Acquah a season best triple jump mark of 45-5.75 (13.86m). Distin is No. 4 in the high jump at 6-0.75 (1.85m).

Texas A&M boast the nation’s No. 1 long jump and triple jump groups and rank No. 2 in the 400m and high jump.

The Aggies men’s team has 11 rankings in the top 20 in the NCAA. Bryce Deadmon leads the group with the nation’s fastest 400m time at 44.62. His time has held up as the world leader since winning the Texas Relays on March 27.