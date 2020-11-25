(13) A&M women's basketball opens season at home on Wednesday

The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s basketball team tips off the 2020-21 season Wednesday, as the Aggies take on the Lamar Cardinals at noon at Reed Arena.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s basketball team tips off the 2020-21 season Wednesday, as the Aggies take on the Lamar Cardinals at noon at Reed Arena.

Fans can tune in to the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. The live broadcast of the game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

In a poll of Southeastern Conference women’s basketball coaches, Texas A&M was selected to finish third in the field of 14, with N’dea Jones named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team and Kayla Wells selected to the All-SEC Second Team. The Aggies received the No. 13 overall ranking in the first AP poll of the year, placing fourth in the SEC behind South Carolina (No. 1), Mississippi State (No. 6) and Kentucky (No. 11).

Head Coach Gary Blair returns for his 36th season coaching and 18th year in Aggieland, leading a roster that boasts seven student-athletes from last year’s team, four transfers and four incoming freshmen. The squad features a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, led by last season’s SEC rebounding champion Jones, 3-point specialist Wells, defensive stopper Aaliyah Wilson and two-way stalwart Ciera Johnson.

The Maroon & White welcome a wide array of talented newcomers, headlined by Detroit native Destiny Pitts, a transfer from the University of Minnesota. Pitts will greatly aid what looks to be a well-balanced offensive attack for the Aggies in 2020-21. Jordan Nixon is also set to hit the gas pedal on her A&M career following a yearlong hiatus due to NCAA transfer regulations.

Under the direction of second-year head coach A’Quonesia Franklin, Lamar arrives on the Texas A&M campus following a 2019-20 season in which the Cardinals went 10-19 and 6-14 in Southland Conference play. The offensive attack is led by junior guard Angel Hastings, who ranked second on the team in points per game (12.4), and first in 3-point percentage (.356) last season. Senior guard Jadyn Pimentel serves as the squad’s primary ball handler and perimeter defender, leading the Cardinals in both assists (89) and steals (93) in 2019-20.

Franklin played her college ball at Texas A&M from 2004-08. She was a two-time All-American and was a member of the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The Tyler, Texas, native was a part of Coach Blair’s first full recruiting class in Aggieland. During her time, the Aggies posted a 93-39 record, marking the most wins in any four-year period to that point. This will be her first matchup as a head coach against Blair and A&M.

A&M and Lamar get set to faceoff for the 26th time on Wednesday, with the Aggies maintaining a 15-10 overall advantage and 10-2 lead in the Bryan-College Station area.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation. Non-conference single game tickets will be available two days prior to gameday as well as at the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.