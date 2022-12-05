Aggie women's basketball backs out of Las Vegas Invitational

A&M will instead face off against Purdue on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will no longer be participating in the originally scheduled Las Vegas Invitational and will instead face off against Purdue on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The Las Vegas Invitational was slated for Dec. 20-21 and the Aggies were set to play Dayton and Purdue during their stay. However, all three squads have elected to not participate in the tournament.

More information regarding tickets will be announced at a later date.