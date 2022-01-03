Aggie women's basketball drops SEC opener at LSU

“This is what a rivalry is supposed to be about. We dream it every day, and we try to live up to it. We were the better team for about three quarters of the game. LSU was definitely the better team in the fourth quarter. They did what they had to, and it starts with (Khayla) Pointer. She had eight assists, two turnovers and 17 points. We talked about keeping the ball out of her hands, but we never did. Give them credit. We got them into foul trouble, they got us into foul trouble, but both fives on both teams have to learn how to play this game without the ticky-tack fouls. I am sure that Kim (Mulkey) will be addressing that with her kid, and I have to address it with mine. Jada Malone, our freshman, came in and did a very serviceable job. I thought she hung in there. We were sharing the ball and moving it in the first half and hitting some timely threes. We found Destiny (Pitts) a lot. It was an off night for our two leading scorers. A lot of that was due to LSU’s defense, and a lot of it was that the ball didn’t go in. A majority of those shots by Wells, I would take again. She just didn’t hit them. The crowd was great. I want them to have a sell out against South Carolina.”