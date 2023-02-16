Aggie women's basketball falls at Auburn 65-55

The Aggies lost their first game against Auburn with the series advantage trimmed to 16-1, including 6-1 at Auburn.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team came out on the short end of a nip-and-tuck affair against the Auburn Tigers, 65-55, in Thursday’s ballgame at Neville Arena.

The Aggies (6-17, 1-12 SEC) trailed 53-52 at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter but were unable wrangle away the lead down the stretch. Sania Wells scored Auburn’s (14-11, 4-9 SEC) last 10 points and hit 8-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final minute to keep the Aggies at bay.

Janiah Barker paced the Aggies with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Bowles registered 12 points and Jada Malone added 10 points and five rebounds.

The teams played on an even keel for much of the first quarter, but Auburn’s Romi Levy hit a field goal at the buzzer to put the Tigers up 18-16 at the break. Texas A&M led by four points at two different points in the opening act, including 16-12 when Sahara Jones hit a 3-point field goal at the 1:54 mark.

The teams traded buckets early in the second quarter, but Texas A&M went on a 9-2 run to stake claim to a 29-23 advantage at the 1:38 mark. The Aggies led 30-27 at the intermission with Barker scoring eight points in the second quarter and 12 points in the first half.

The Aggies stretched the lead to eight points, 37-31, with a pair of Barker made free throws at the 7:14 mark of the third quarter, but Auburn outscored A&M 10-4 down the stretch to cut the deficit to 43-41 at the final break.

Jones gave the Aggies a 45-41 edge with a layup in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Auburn would take the lead on a layup by Aicha Coulibaly at the 7:43 mark and never trail again.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena for Monday’s 6 p.m. game against the Missouri Tigers.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 6-17 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 1-12 in the SEC.

The Aggies lost their first game against Auburn with the series advantage trimmed to 16-1, including 6-1 at Auburn.

Joni Taylor’s career record advances to 146-92 all-time and to 6-17 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggie defense held Auburn 2.2 points under its season scoring average, marking the 20th time this season the Maroon & White have held their opponent below their average scoring output.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Sahara Jones, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the first time this season (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Janiah Barker

Scored 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and added seven rebounds.

Registered double digits in the scoring column for the eighth time this season.

Led team in scoring for the sixth time this season.

Led team in rebounding for the sixth time this season.

Matched a career high with five offensive rebounds.

Sydney Bowles

Scored 12 points and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Registered double digits in the scoring column for the 11th time in her career and the third time in the last four games.

Sahara Jones

Registered seven points, seven rebounds and a block.

Matched a career high in minutes, logging 35 against Auburn.

Led Aggies in rebounds for the fifth time this season and the sixth time in her career.

Tineya Hilton

Logged three assists and two steals.

Led team in assists for the seventh time this season.

Jada Malone

Logged 10 points and five rebounds.