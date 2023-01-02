Aggie women's basketball heads to Florida for Thursday matchup

Thursday’s matchup is the 15th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Florida (13-8, 2-6 SEC) with the Aggies leading the series,11-3.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Exactech Arena.

Last Time Out

Despite scoring a season high, the Aggies (6-13, 1-8 SEC) suffered an 88-79 loss at Vanderbilt. The Maroon & White had their biggest scoring output for back-to-back games this season, averaging 77.0 points while hitting over 50% of shots from the field in two-consecutive games for the first time this season. Aaliyah Patty led the team with a career-high 21 points, shooting a career-best 9-of-10 from the field.

SEC Defense

The Maroon & White have held all but two opponents below their season scoring average, limiting seven teams to their season-low at the time of the contest. The Aggie Defense has forced four SEC foes to a single digit scoring quarter, each of those being the lowest of the season for the respective teams.

Series