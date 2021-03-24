Aggie women's basketball prepares for second round match-up with Iowa State

The Maroon & White is one of 10 teams that could appear in three-consecutive Sweet Sixteens with a win in the second round this tournament.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 2 seed Texas A&M women’s basketball prepares for a second round clash with the No. 7-seeded Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. CT at the Alamodome South Court on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on ESPN2, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

The Aggies are coming off a first round thriller against the Troy Trojans on Monday where A&M came away with an 84-80 victory. The Maroon & White was led by a career-high 21 points from sophomore Jordan Nixon. The New York native had nine points in the final period and went 3-of-3 from the field, including three clutch free-throws as the game wound down. Ciera Johnson dominated the paint with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Aaliyah Wilson dished out a career-tying six assists and steals.

Texas A&M is now 28-15 in the Big Dance and is making its 14th appearance in the second round. The Aggies are 8-5 in the round of 32 all-time, and have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen the past two NCAA Tournaments. The Maroon & White is one of 10 teams that could appear in three-consecutive Sweet Sixteens with a win in the second round this tournament.

Iowa State defeated Michigan State 79-75 on Monday. Ashley Joens poured in 33 points and is an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. The Cyclones are 17-10 this season, coming in fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings.